Local Girl Scouts hope for a batter season of cookie sales

Girl Scout Cookie season is back in the Quad Cities.

Local Girl Scout troops will be selling their ever-popular confections through March 27.

Door-to-door sales will resume, and a pandemic-friendly option will also be offered.

Girl Scouts can customize a cookie website to promote their businesses online.

Maura Warner, Vice President of Marketing for the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois, says the pandemic set back cookie sales last year.

Warner adds there is hope for a steady return this year.

“Last year, with COVID-19, we did see a little bit of a decrease in the number of packages sold. It was just a little more challenging to get out and about, but we’re pretty close to how our numbers usually look because people just love their Girl Scout Cookies,” said Warner. “They come out every year looking for that favorite flavor. People also know that it’s just such an essential program for our community.”

