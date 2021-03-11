Local governments will receive millions of dollars as part of new American Rescue Plan

Millions of dollars are headed to local governments as part of the new American Rescue Plan.
President Joe Biden signed the new plan into law today.
The massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill was approved by the House yesterday — four days after the Senate passed the bill.
The bill provides billions for schools, testing and protective equipment, in addition to $350 billion for state and local governments.
The funding can be used in a number of ways — including city infrastructure and relief to people, businesses or nonprofits to replenish revenue lost during the pandemic.
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms says there are still discussions to be had about how to spend the money, but he’s hopeful for what it could do for the city.
“The loss of revenue could be a long-term situation. It could be bounced back after a couple of years, stronger than it ever was. That’s what we’re hoping,” said Mayor Thoms. “If we invest in this money correctly and make decisions in our budgeting that we can not only come back but come back stronger and in a much better financial position than we have been in the last year or so.”
The City of Rock Island will be receiving more than $27.5 million — more than $20 million is going to Moline, and East Moline will get about $2.5 million.
The following funding amounts are for counties on the Illinois side of the Local 4 News viewing area.
There is no word yet on the funding amounts for counties on the Iowa side.
|American Rescue Plan Allocation
|Carroll County
|$2,770,000
|Chadwick village
|$60,000
|Cherry Grove-Shannon township
|$90,000
|Lanark city
|$160,000
|Milledgeville village
|$120,000
|Mount Carroll city
|$190,000
|Savanna city
|$350,000
|Shannon village
|$90,000
|Thomson village
|$70,000
|Henderson County
|$1,290,000
|Biggsville village
|$30,000
|Dallas City city (pt.)
|$110,000
|Gladstone village
|$30,000
|Gulf Port village
|$10,000
|Lomax village
|$50,000
|Media village
|$10,000
|Oquawka village
|$150,000
|Raritan village
|$20,000
|Stronghurst village
|$100,000
|Henry County
|$9,490,000
|Annawan town (pt.)
|$110,000
|Alpha village
|$80,000
|Andover village
|$70,000
|Atkinson town
|$120,000
|Bishop Hill village
|$20,000
|Cambridge village
|$260,000
|Cleveland village
|$20,000
|Coal Valley village (pt.)
|$460,000
|Colona city
|$630,000
|Galva city
|$310,000
|Geneseo city
|$800,000
|Hooppole village
|$20,000
|Kewanee city
|$1,520,000
|Orion village
|$220,000
|Woodhull village
|$100,000
|Jo Daviess County
|$4,120,000
|Apple River village
|$40,000
|East Dubuque city
|$190,000
|Elizabeth village
|$90,000
|Galena city
|$390,000
|Hanover village
|$90,000
|Menominee village
|$30,000
|Nora village
|$10,000
|Scales Mound village
|$40,000
|Stockton village
|$210,000
|Warren village
|$160,000
|Knox County
|$9,640,000
|Abingdon city
|$380,000
|Altona village
|$60,000
|Avon village
|$90,000
|East Galesburg village
|$100,000
|Galesburg city
|$3,730,000
|Henderson village
|$30,000
|Knoxville city
|$340,000
|Maquon village
|$30,000
|North Henderson village
|$20,000
|Oneida city
|$80,000
|Rio village
|$30,000
|St. Augustine village
|$10,000
|Victoria village
|$40,000
|Wataga village
|$100,000
|Williamsfield village
|$70,000
|Yates City village
|$80,000
|Mercer County
|$2,990,000
|Aledo city
|$420,000
|Alexis village (pt.)
|$100,000
|Joy village
|$50,000
|Keithsburg city
|$70,000
|Matherville village
|$80,000
|New Boston city
|$80,000
|North Henderson village
|$20,000
|Reynolds village (pt.)
|$60,000
|Seaton village
|$20,000
|Sherrard village
|$70,000
|Viola village
|$110,000
|Windsor city
|$140,000
|Rock Island County
|$27,520,000
|Andalusia village
|$140,000
|Carbon Cliff village
|$240,000
|Coal Valley village (pt.)
|$460,000
|Cordova village
|$80,000
|East Moline city
|$2,550,000
|Hampton village
|$220,000
|Hillsdale village
|$60,000
|Milan village
|$620,000
|Moline
|$20,260,000
|Oak Grove village
|$70,000
|Port Byron village
|$200,000
|Rapids City village
|$120,000
|Reynolds village (pt.)
|$60,000
|Rock Island
|$27,510,000
|Silvis city
|$920,000
|Warren County
|$3,270,000
|Alexis village (pt.)
|$100,000
|Kirkwood village
|$80,000
|Little York village
|$40,000
|Monmouth city
|$1,100,000
|Roseville village
|$110,000
|Whiteside County
|$10,700,000
|Albany village
|$110,000
|Coleta village
|$20,000
|Deer Grove village
|$10,000
|Erie village
|$190,000
|Fulton city
|$410,000
|Lyndon village
|$80,000
|Morrison city
|$490,000
|Prophetstown city
|$240,000
|Rock Falls city
|$1,080,000
|Sterling city
|$1,790,000
|Tampico village
|$90,000
|State of Illinois
|$7,492,000,000
|Metro Cities
|$2,683,000,000
|Small Towns
|$738,000,000
|Counties
|$2,539,000,000
Note: Estimates use 2019 Census data to identify populations eligible for assistance and do not include villages or other sublocal entities that may also qualify for funding. Projected amounts may be distributed to more nonentitlement governments than are listed in the breakdown to the extent that eligible nonentitlement governments have overlapping populations (for example, residents of a village government and town government in New York). What this means is that
village AND town governments will be receiving a direct allocation of federal assistance, as intended by the legislation, but village amounts are not included because of the complications of calculating those amounts until a process is put in place to divvy up funds between overlapping governments. Identification of eligible governments and distribution of assistance across units with overlapping populations may reflect decisions made by the Department of Treasury and state governments.