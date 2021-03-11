Local governments will receive millions of dollars as part of new American Rescue Plan

Millions of dollars are headed to local governments as part of the new American Rescue Plan.

President Joe Biden signed the new plan into law today.

The massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill was approved by the House yesterday — four days after the Senate passed the bill.

The bill provides billions for schools, testing and protective equipment, in addition to $350 billion for state and local governments.

The funding can be used in a number of ways — including city infrastructure and relief to people, businesses or nonprofits to replenish revenue lost during the pandemic.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms says there are still discussions to be had about how to spend the money, but he’s hopeful for what it could do for the city.

“The loss of revenue could be a long-term situation. It could be bounced back after a couple of years, stronger than it ever was. That’s what we’re hoping,” said Mayor Thoms. “If we invest in this money correctly and make decisions in our budgeting that we can not only come back but come back stronger and in a much better financial position than we have been in the last year or so.”

The City of Rock Island will be receiving more than $27.5 million — more than $20 million is going to Moline, and East Moline will get about $2.5 million.

The following funding amounts are for counties on the Illinois side of the Local 4 News viewing area.

There is no word yet on the funding amounts for counties on the Iowa side.

American Rescue Plan Allocation Carroll County $2,770,000 Chadwick village $60,000 Cherry Grove-Shannon township $90,000 Lanark city $160,000 Milledgeville village $120,000 Mount Carroll city $190,000 Savanna city $350,000 Shannon village $90,000 Thomson village $70,000 Henderson County $1,290,000 Biggsville village $30,000 Dallas City city (pt.) $110,000 Gladstone village $30,000 Gulf Port village $10,000 Lomax village $50,000 Media village $10,000 Oquawka village $150,000 Raritan village $20,000 Stronghurst village $100,000 Henry County $9,490,000 Annawan town (pt.) $110,000 Alpha village $80,000 Andover village $70,000 Atkinson town $120,000 Bishop Hill village $20,000 Cambridge village $260,000 Cleveland village $20,000 Coal Valley village (pt.) $460,000 Colona city $630,000 Galva city $310,000 Geneseo city $800,000 Hooppole village $20,000 Kewanee city $1,520,000 Orion village $220,000 Woodhull village $100,000 Jo Daviess County $4,120,000 Apple River village $40,000 East Dubuque city $190,000 Elizabeth village $90,000 Galena city $390,000 Hanover village $90,000 Menominee village $30,000 Nora village $10,000 Scales Mound village $40,000 Stockton village $210,000 Warren village $160,000 Knox County $9,640,000 Abingdon city $380,000 Altona village $60,000 Avon village $90,000 East Galesburg village $100,000 Galesburg city $3,730,000 Henderson village $30,000 Knoxville city $340,000 Maquon village $30,000 North Henderson village $20,000 Oneida city $80,000 Rio village $30,000 St. Augustine village $10,000 Victoria village $40,000 Wataga village $100,000 Williamsfield village $70,000 Yates City village $80,000 Mercer County $2,990,000 Aledo city $420,000 Alexis village (pt.) $100,000 Joy village $50,000 Keithsburg city $70,000 Matherville village $80,000 New Boston city $80,000 North Henderson village $20,000 Reynolds village (pt.) $60,000 Seaton village $20,000 Sherrard village $70,000 Viola village $110,000 Windsor city $140,000 Rock Island County $27,520,000 Andalusia village $140,000 Carbon Cliff village $240,000 Coal Valley village (pt.) $460,000 Cordova village $80,000 East Moline city $2,550,000 Hampton village $220,000 Hillsdale village $60,000 Milan village $620,000 Moline $20,260,000 Oak Grove village $70,000 Port Byron village $200,000 Rapids City village $120,000 Reynolds village (pt.) $60,000 Rock Island $27,510,000 Silvis city $920,000 Warren County $3,270,000 Alexis village (pt.) $100,000 Kirkwood village $80,000 Little York village $40,000 Monmouth city $1,100,000 Roseville village $110,000 Whiteside County $10,700,000 Albany village $110,000 Coleta village $20,000 Deer Grove village $10,000 Erie village $190,000 Fulton city $410,000 Lyndon village $80,000 Morrison city $490,000 Prophetstown city $240,000 Rock Falls city $1,080,000 Sterling city $1,790,000 Tampico village $90,000 State of Illinois $7,492,000,000 Metro Cities $2,683,000,000 Small Towns $738,000,000 Counties $2,539,000,000 Source: Congresswoman Cheri Bustos

Note: Estimates use 2019 Census data to identify populations eligible for assistance and do not include villages or other sublocal entities that may also qualify for funding. Projected amounts may be distributed to more nonentitlement governments than are listed in the breakdown to the extent that eligible nonentitlement governments have overlapping populations (for example, residents of a village government and town government in New York). What this means is that

village AND town governments will be receiving a direct allocation of federal assistance, as intended by the legislation, but village amounts are not included because of the complications of calculating those amounts until a process is put in place to divvy up funds between overlapping governments. Identification of eligible governments and distribution of assistance across units with overlapping populations may reflect decisions made by the Department of Treasury and state governments.