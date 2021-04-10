Local group conducts peaceful protest outside of Davenport Police Department Saturday

Local group We F.I.G.H.T. is determined to raise awareness about violence and racial issues in the community.

More than a dozen people engaged in a peaceful protest outside of the Davenport Police Department on Saturday.

Some of the speakers addressed the changes they would like to see in the protocol of local law enforcement.

They wouldn’t let the inclement weather stop them from their efforts.

“Rain or shine, we’re going to be here. There’s problems with police brutality that need to be addressed,” said We F.I.G.H.T. member Eric Puryear. “It’s an ongoing issue. This was not just something for 2020. It’s something we’re going to keep on working on until it actually gets fixed.”

This is the first protest the group has held so far this year, and they expect to have more in the future.