Local group of friends a big help to Cafe on Vine during pandemic

Mary Bakeris, a Davenport resident, and 10 of her friends have been making and donating food to Cafe on Vine every Friday. They spend their Thursdays days making sandwiches and cookies. This is their sixth week, having made thousands of sandwiches and cookies in that time.

Cafe on Vine had to close its dining room and start doing to go food. A big change for them that wouldn’t have been possible without support from the community.

The cafe is in need of food and paperware donations right now. You can call down there at 563-324-4472 or email cafeonvine2@aol.com to ask what they need.

Monetary donations can be made online, or by mail to P.O. Box 3375,

Davenport, IA 52808.