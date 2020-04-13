Local group of women preparing for next year’s Easter

Easter comes once a year, but for a group of Quad Cities women, they are constantly planning on making the holiday special for others.

“I’d love to have 10,000 filled eggs maybe more for next year because the 300 baskets that we gave away this year, I’m hoping we have 400 kids next year so we can help make them happy,” said Holly Whitmire, organizer of the Easter Bunny Bash.

This year’s Easter Bunny Bash was different because of the coronavirus.

“Open your trunk, put the baskets in with the gift cards and we gave them that bag of eggs and we close the trunk and that’s it, we don’t touch them we don’t really talk to them we just say how many children, are the kids in the car, boy, girl, that’s it,” Whitmire said.

Three hundred Easter baskets were given away. For some families, receiving the gift this year was more important than ever.

“Families so need it because you know we have people on SNAP benefits,” said Kelly Wendt, who helped with the event. “We have families that because they were unemployed for the first time and you know the money needs to go to rent and food, they didn’t have time for extras like Easter.”

“It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of fun and it’s a lot of unity you know and it’s a lot of fun to see the people’s faces when you give them something,” said

It’s something these women will continue to do.

“Everybody needs each other and if you’re not there to help who’s going to help them for things? And that’s what we try to do,” Whitmire said.

The women are asking for plastic egg donations for next year’s Easter. They spend the year searching for toy sales at stores.

You can help by reaching out to them on their Easter Bunny Bash Facebook page.