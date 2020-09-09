Local group organizes hygiene products drive for teens

The Junior League of the Quad Cities is organizing a hygiene product drive for local teens who need it most. The organization estimates that one-third of families are struggling to buy basic hygiene products, which can be hard on students.

The women in the group took to Facebook to launch a hygiene product drive.

“There were several women that posted a picture of an item of food and a feminine hygiene item and just said, could you imagine choosing between the two? And from there, it just snowballed,” Ashley Hicks, the organization’s community vice president said.

The group is creating take-home kits so local teens don’t have to choose. The organization’s president Jackie Celske said it is a great need at this time.

“This year has been incredibly difficult for everybody and whatever the statistics were, when we started out this year focusing on how we could make an impact with women’s health in particular, those numbers have changed with a global pandemic and natural disasters in our area. We have a lot of families struggling,” Celske said.

West High School is one of the partnering schools. Jennifer O’Hare Marker, a social worker there who runs the resource room called the Falcon’s Nest, said these donations are crucial for students.

“Every kid should be on equal playing ground to be able to be successful in school,” she said. “The reality is that not all of our students have equal access to all of those things that some of us take for granted on a daily basis.”

Hicks said it helps students focus on schoolwork when their basic needs are met.

“It’s allowing them some peace of mind to no longer worry about, you know, where am I going to get these basic items,” she said.

Items can be dropped off at The Group Obstetrics & Gynecology in Davenport located at 5350 Eastern Ave during normal business hours until Saturday for the drive.

The West High School Falcon’s Nest is also collecting monetary donations to stock the resource room at the school.