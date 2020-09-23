Local group working to bring Trader Joe’s to the Quad Cities

A hospitality and real estate company that helped bring Portillo’s to the Quad Cities is now working to bring another highly sought-after business to the area.

Heart of America Group, based in Moline, says there’s been a lot of talk about Trader Joe’s coming to the Quad Cities.

Demand for the fresh-format grocery store chain is so high, a “Bring Trader Joe’s to the Quad Cities” Facebook page was created, which has garnered over 7,000 followers so far.

The group says they’re striving to reach at least 16,000 followers and ask the local community to show their support.

To fulfill that goal, Chief Operating Officer Chris Glass has created a buzz on Facebook to bring Trader Joe’s to Elmore Marketplace in Davenport, next to The J Bar, another establishment the group helped bring to fruition.

The following statement posted Saturday had over 1.2K shares and 1.3K likes within two days:

According to studies conducted by Heart of America Group, proven by cellular data, a large number of people from the Quad Cities currently drive two hours round trip to shop at Trader Joe’s in Coralville.

“We need to make this a local commute and draw western Illinois customers. The demographic surrounding Elmore Marketplace meets or exceeds that of other Iowa Trader Joe’s markets. Proven out by our studies,” said the group in a statement. “We need Trader Joe’s to consider the Quad Cities as a perfect fit for their next location with great accessibility and local support.”

