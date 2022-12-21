The Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation has awarded $496,509 to 18 organizations to strengthen and transform the oral and overall health of Iowans. The grants are part of the Foundation’s Community of Health Grant programs that are intended to strengthen nonprofit organizations and coalitions’ operations or introduce a larger oral or overall health initiative.

Overall health grants provide organizations with up to $50,000 for projects that invest in opportunities to improve wellness and vision through community health initiatives. Locally, Family Resources in Davenport received $20,000 to support their Strengthening Holistic Care Coordination and Community Partnerships. Quad Cities Broadcasting Group from Davenport received $20,000 to support their Media Messaging for Mental Health. TMBC at the Lincoln Center in Davenport received $15,700 to support their Healthy Youth Development Series and the YWCA of the Quad Cities in Davenport received $45,000 to support their Iowa Empowerment Center Health & Wellness Outreach Program.

“Our Foundation is committed to growing awareness of and access to oral and overall health resources and services for Iowans,” said Suzanne Heckenlaible, executive director of the Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation. “It is wonderful to see the organizations across Iowa working to advance these important health initiatives in their communities. We applaud their efforts and know that these collaborations are meaningful and will continue to grow their overall impact across Iowa.”



Delta Dental of Iowa Foundation reviews Community of Health Grant applications from Iowa agencies twice a year and applications are due on March 1 and September 1. Since 2002, Delta Dental has invested more than $55 million to improve the oral and overall health of Iowans. Learn more about the Foundation’s grants here.

