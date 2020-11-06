Local groups working to bring Christmas joy to kids around the world

The Word of Life Church in Rock Island and Royal Neighbors are looking for volunteers this weekend for their Operation Christmas Child Packing party.

The gifts get distributed to less fortunate children around the world.



The groups pack shoe boxes with toys, games and more for kids every year.

Organizers say it’s their way to spread joy to people who need it.

The packing party is from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Word of Life.

Organizers ask you come in through the front door on Seventh Avenue.