Local health departments offering opportunities to get a flu vaccine

Both the Rock Island County and Mercer County Health Departments are offering opportunities for residents to get a flu vaccine.

Rock Island County

The Rock Island County Health Department is having a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic on September 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction located at 4015 78th Avenue in Milan.

They are also having walk-in flu vaccination clinics at the health department located at 2112 25th Avenue in Rock Island. These will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the following dates:

October 13

October 20

October 27

November 10.

“This year is it vitally important for everyone 6 months and older to get a flu vaccine because COVID-19 and serious cases of influenza use the same health care resources: intensive care beds, ventilators and staff,” said Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “COVID-19 and influenza are different viruses. You could get both. However, a flu shot greatly reduces the probability that you will get the flu. Please get the flu vaccination to help preserve health care resources and take care of our community’s health.”

The flu vaccination in Rock Island County has no out-of-pocket expense for those with Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid card, and most insurance plans are accepted. Please bring all insurance cards with you to either of the clinics. For those not using insurance, the cost is $35. A high-dose vaccine for seniors is $55.

For more information, call the Rock Island County Health Department at (309) 794-7080.

Mercer County

The Mercer County Health Department is taking appointments for flu vaccinations.

Appointment are available for Mondays and Tuesdays from 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. starting on October 5. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, walk-in vaccinations will not be available.

If residents would prefer to remain in their car for the immunization, they can notify the health department when the appointment is made.

Anyone that is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms prior to their appointment are asked to call and reschedule their appointment.