Local health departments unsure when they will receive newly-shipped COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson began shipping its vaccine early Monday morning from Kentucky.

About 4 million doses of the single-shot vaccine are headed to vaccination sites around the country.

Local 4 News checked to see when they might arrive in the Quad Cities.

Illinois expects to get 105,000 doses — about 22,000 of those are for the Chicago area.

The Rock Island County Health Department says it has no idea if it’s getting any of it.

Iowa is getting more than 25,000 doses this week, including Muscatine and Dubuque counties.

Scott County is playing the waiting game.

“So, we don’t know when that will be here in Scott County,” said Scott County Health Department Deputy Director Amy Thoreson. “We’re also gathering information for them. We receive weekly allocations from the Iowa Department of Public Health. They told us last week that our allocations would be similar to what we saw in February.”

Scott County’s health department held a COVID-19 vaccine registration on Monday for more than 11,000 doses made available. Those slots were taken in about half an hour.