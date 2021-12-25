Local healthcare workers plead for community’s help as COVID-19 cases surge

“We’re exhausted. We’re frustrated. We’re still at war with COVID.”

UnityPoint Health hospitals are struggling with employee shortages, an overwhelming number of patients and the new omicron variant of COVID-19 amid a recent surge of cases.

Some people with the healthcare provider spoke out in a video released via Facebook earlier this week, pleading for people to get vaccinated against the virus.

Here is part of what the healthcare workers had to say:

“Our teams are tired … and, you know … we’re doing our best, and it’s not good enough.”

“COVID-19 is not political. It’s an illness.”

“I lost 11 lives in three days. That has never happened in my whole life.”

“A kid without a parent, or the spouse without a partner. That’s getting old.”

“It’s tough. Every day.”

“To see people every single day literally begging for your help, and there’s nothing … there’s nothing you can do.”

“We’re tired. We’re stressed. Please get vaccinated.”

“Get vaccinated.”

“Get vaccinated.”

“Don’t wait one more day. Get vaccinated.”

Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and how to schedule an appointment here.