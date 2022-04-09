On Friday, two local high school students were welcomed as “Pages for a Day” to the Illinois House.

Cambridge High School seniors Mollie Bennett and Lucas Kessinger were welcomed by State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Alpha).

Cambridge High School seniors Lucas Kessinger (left) and Mollie Bennett (right) served as “Pages for a Day” at the Illinois House on Friday, April 8. (Photo courtesy of Matthew Eddy)

Bennett has been active member of the Cambridge High School volleyball, basketball, track and cross country teams.

She has also participated in marching and concert band, FCCLA, student council, National Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa and has served as a bus monitor and teacher’s aide.

Bennett received the Daughters of the American Revolution Award and also served as an intern for the Village of Cambridge while achieving high honors and working part-time at Black Sheep Clothier.

She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater, where she will major in business and run on the track team.

Lucas Bennett (left) and Mollie Bennett (right) pose with their “Pages for a Day” certificates on Friday, April 8, inside the Illinois Capitol. (Photo courtesy of Matthew Eddy)

Kessinger has been an active member of the Cambridge High School football, basketball and track teams as well as a member of the marching band and FCA.

He has served as a teacher’s aide and as a kitchen assistant of the school.

Kessinger was the recent recipient of the Sons of the American Revolution Award and the Illinois Principal’s Association Black Hawk Region Student Leadership Award.

He plans to attend Monmouth College and major in business.

Both students were chaperoned to the Capitol by Cambridge Village Administrator Steve Brown.