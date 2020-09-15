Local homeless shelter increasing ways they serve those in need

The pandemic has been on going for more than six months and homeless shelters here are still working to provide for families in need. But, a higher number of people means more donations are needed.

Last week, Christian Care in Rock Island gave around 14,000 pounds of food.

They provide three meals a day for anyone in need and they also have monthly mobile food pantry’s where families receive pre-packaged meals.

“There’s definitely a greater need,” said Jennifer Hill, Christian Care community outreach coordinator. “People are home, kids have been home over the summer, people are eating more, eating fresh fruit and vegetables is huge so that’s what we’ve been giving away.”

The shelter also has an upcoming scavenger hunt families can register for here.

“Well with COVID, fundraising, as everyone kind of knows now, is a little bit different so we’re doing things that are outside, smaller groups and yet still being able to raise awareness for our mission for the homeless,” Hill said.

The scavenger hunt will be from Oct. 18 through 31.