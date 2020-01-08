Local hospitals set temporary visitor restrictions to fight the spread of flu

Unity-Point Health-Trinity and Genesis Health System are asking the public to follow temporary visitor restrictions at their Quad Cities hospital campuses to help stem the spread of the flu and other virus illnesses.

Starting today and until further notice, they are recommending the following for visitors:

Visitors should not come to the hospital if they have acute respiratory illness symptoms; or have a sore throat, chills, headache, stuffy/runny nose, cough, fever or body aches.

People exhibiting these symptoms who must visit will be required to wear a mask.

No visitation by persons younger than 18 years of age.

No more than two visitors per patient at a time

Visitors should wash their hands frequently and cover their cough.

Those visiting patients in isolation will be limited to people who are necessary for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.

For more information about protecting yourself from the flu, you can visit www.cdc.gov.