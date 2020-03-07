Local hospitals temporarily implement visitor restrictions

Both Genesis Health Systems and UnityPoint Health – Trinity in the Quad Cities have implemented temporary visitor restrictions due to the continuing widespread influenza activity in the area, as well as in response to the global outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The following changes are effective immediately at all the Genesis Health Systems and UnityPoint – Trinity inpatient locations:

Visitors are limited to two adults (age 18 and older) per patient at any one time in most circumstances.

Those visitors under the age of 18 may visit only if they are an immediate family member and are considered by the patient’s health care team to be essential for the patient’s well-being.

All visitors must be healthy. We strongly recommend you do not visit if you are displaying signs or symptoms of an influenza-like illness, which includes a fever greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, with cough, or sore throat. If you show symptoms, you may be asked to leave.

Out of respect to patients, staff and other visitors, visitors with certain other symptoms, such as runny nose, shortness of breath, fatigue, chills, vomiting, or diarrhea should also postpone their visits

Exceptions may be made in certain situations, including end-of-life care and those situations when a patient’s visitors are considered to be essential for the patient’s well-being and care.

Some patient units, clinics, diagnostic service areas, and treatment areas, may already have additional restrictions to best protect our patients

The health risks from cold and flu remain high, so these restrictions will help keep patients and staff safe. While the risk from the Coronavirus is currently low in the region, these restrictions serve as a preventative measure for that virus.

While the changes may be an inconvenience, the hospitals say it is an important step to keep everyone safe and healthy as possible.

To learn more about ways to protect the spread of the flu or the Coronavirus, and to get the latest updates about the changing situation, you can visit the websites for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa Department of Public Health, or Illinois Department of Public Health.