Local hospitals temporarily reducing elective surgeries

Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health – Trinity both announced they are temporarily reducing elective surgeries starting Monday, November 16, to reduce COVID-19 pressure off medical center resources.

The reduction will continue until November 20, and at that time the change will be reassessed.

Critical and emergent surgical procedures will continue during this period.

By reducing the elective surgeries, it will allow the health systems to expand bed capacity and reallocate staff to better handle the increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Elective inpatient surgeries or procedures will be delayed unless there is:

Threat to the patient’s life if surgery or procedure is not performed.

Threat of permanent dysfunction of an extremity or organ system.

Risk of cancer metastasis or progression of staging.

Risk of rapidly worsening or severe symptoms.

“We appreciate and value medical staff leadership to help guide our organization’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are making this decision in the best interest of patients, our staff and the community in order to concentrate our resources for this challenging time.” Kurt Andersen, M.D., Genesis Senior Vice President of Physician Operations and Chief Medical Officer