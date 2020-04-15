Local hotels providing discounted or free rooms to frontline workers during the pandemic

A national hospitality firm, Hawkeye Hotels, is providing discounted rooms at its hotels to healthcare personnel and first responders.

Locally, these discounted rooms are available at Hampton Inn in Clinton, Radisson Quad City Plaza in Davenport and Hampton Inn in Muscatine.

Hilton-owned hotels, the two Hampton Inns, will provide free rooms to “doctors, nurses, EMTs, paramedics and other frontline medical staff who need a place to sleep, recharge or isolate from their families through the end of May,” Hilton said in a press release.

For now, discounts are available through at least May 31 and will “vary based on brand, hotel, market and need,” Allison Ordman, a spokeswoman for Iowa-based Hawkeye Hotels, said in an email.

“They are very significantly discounted and in many cases near cost for us. Our goal is to support the community’s efforts however we can,” she added.

These discounts are also available to those who are traveling due to the COVID-19 outbreak, specifically people traveling for funerals, visiting family, and emergency management personnel among others.