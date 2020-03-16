Local Illinois businesses react to COVID-19 restaurant closure

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a short time a go, any event with 50 people or more must be canceled.

The new mandate comes after the Governor closed schools, until the end of the month. Now bars and restaurants have to make big changes too.

After 9:00 p.m. Monday night they can’t serve dine-in customers for at least 2 weeks.



The announcement, leaving thousands of small business owners to figure out how to keep their operations afloat and their workers employed.

This is all apart of the dramatic effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Even tough there are exceptions for delivery, and carryout the owner of J Gotti’s doesn’t feel at ease.

John Gottilla, Owner of J Gotti’s says, “We are struggling right now, as we’re going through the winter season right now so things have been down hill for us for a while, it’s going to have a huge impact, we may not even recover from this.”

Restaurants now scrambling for a game plan. For so many in the hospitality industry it’s a a scary and uncertain time.

“This is scary so we will survive,” says Cathy Diakogeorgiou, owner of Windmill Family Restaurant in East Moline.



She says she’s not just worried about business slowing down, but for the employees.

“A lot of my employees depend of the Windmill for their income, and now that has been cut off. Now I’m just trying to figure out a schedule so we can help as many people as possible,” says Diakogeorgiou.

This mandate will go until the end of the month. So what about the other side of the river in Iowa?



Governor Kim Reynolds has not issued a similar mandate. as of yet.