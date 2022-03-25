Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that operations at its 10 drive-thru Community-Based Testing Sites will end at their respective closing times on Thursday, March 31.

The department says this decision is in response to a “sharp drop” in the demand for COVID-19 testing services — as well as the anticipated end of federal funding — following the mask mandate lift nearly a month ago.

Health officials say, in recent weeks, these sites have experienced a steep drop in traffic — currently handling less than 1% of the tests being conducted statewide.

This comes after the sites carried out more than 1.5 million tests in total throughout their operation, which were launched in April 2020, when there were far fewer options for residents to get tested.

“The number of daily tests conducted at these sites is on track to be the lowest on record with each site seeing fewer than 50 individuals per day,” a news release says.

The department adds availability of free, at-home tests and extensive network of SHIELD saliva test sites around the state eliminates the need for state-run sites.

“Given the availability of free, at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal governments, the statewide network of federally qualified health centers — and the extensive number of SHIELD saliva testing sites throughout Illinois — there are ample, convenient opportunities for Illinois residents to obtain access to a test, if needed,” a news release says.

Order free, at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government here.

Find the nearest SHIELD saliva testing site here.

While COVID-19 testing sites will becoming scarcer in the near future, the Illinois Department of Public Health says it’s prepared in the event of another surge.

“The State is currently strongly positioned to respond to a potential surge, with the State stockpile of tests nearly fully replenished. There are more than 1.5 million rapid tests on hand, with a half a million more on the way in the coming weeks,” a news release says. “The State has also instructed hospitals, schools and local health departments to consider their current testing capacity and take all preparations necessary. The State is also in communication with pharmacies and health care providers about increasing their inventory of the various FDA-approved oral BA.2 treatments in case of another surge.”

Illinois Department of Public Health also advises those who haven’t to get vaccinated.

“Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic,” a news release says.

Find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination location here.

Additional information, including COVID-19 data, can be found here.