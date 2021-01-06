Local immigration lawyer says non-residents are having new tax issues

There’s a big problem for some people in the Quad Cities so early in the New Year, that has to do with filing income taxes.



That’s the case for non-residents who have to apply for an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number to file their taxes.



Dolores Tapia is an immigration attorney who helps her clients apply for an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) she submitted five applications, not one of them was approved.



“Was either denied or was in one way or another botched you know it was ruined by the process of the government like in one case they lost the passport so the client never got the passport back,” said Tapia.



“Rocio” is one of the five clients who was denied a taxpayer identification number, she said she called the IRS to find out why she was denied and was surprised with the response.



“They can’t find my case whatsoever so I’m giving them my name, the numbers, anything at all that could help them find my case,” said Rocio.



According to Tapia other tax processors from the Quad Cities are having the same problem.



“The clients that they serve were coming into the office with these letters saying that either the documentation wasn’t submitted when in fact it was and denying the ITIN numbers so I began to see that there was a pattern to this,” said Tapia.

After several calls to the IRS, Rocio finally got an in person appointment.

Local 4 News reached out to the IRS to get answers and this is the statement they send us:

“The IRS is prohibited by federal disclosure law from commenting on any individual taxpayer case. Therefore, we must decline the interview. However, we are not aware of any systemic issues or problems with the ITIN application process. In general, the IRS has detailed information on IRS.gov on the ITIN application process and not everyone will qualify for an ITIN. Also, there are options for taxpayers who apply for an ITIN so they do not have to send in original documents to verify their identity. Options include using certified copies of documents or visiting a Certifying Acceptance Agent or IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center.” IRS Media Relations