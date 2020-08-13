Local insurance company offers tips for those suffering property damage, food loss from recent storms

COUNTRY Financial says they received more than 4,000 property insurance claims as a result of Monday’s storms.

According to the insurance company, a majority of the claims reported were caused by wind damage to homes in Illinois, with over 2,000 claims occurring in the Quad Cities.

“We expect the number of claims to continue to rise the next few days as homeowners continue to inspect their properties,” said COUNTRY Financial in a press release Wednesday.

They encourage residents in the Quad Cities with auto or property damage, regardless of which insurer they have, to take the following steps:

Contact a local insurance agency immediately to start the claims process. Some insurers will cover temporary living expenses to those affected by the storms, including issuing clients a check on the spot.

Save all receipts from emergency repairs, including receipts for basic items such as tarps or duct tape.

Make an inventory of all damaged property, including vehicles.

Take photos of any and all damage.

If there is spoiled food in a refrigerator, take pictures before throwing out. Some insurers will cover the cost of spoiled food.

More information about COUNTRY Financial is here.