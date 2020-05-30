Local Iowa casinos plan on reopening June 1

With the latest proclamation from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds allowing casinos to open, two area casinos are doing just that.

Rhythm City Casino in Davenport and Wild Rose Casino in Clinton both are planning to reopen on Monday, June 1.

Rhythm City Casino will open its doors at 6am, including the ELITE Sportsbook for new sign ups and in person sports wagering. The hotel, the Spa, Ruthie’s Steak & Seafood, Draft Day Sports Lounge, and the Market all opened on May 20. Some outlets or services will remain closed or some will be modified as required by Governor Reynolds’ proclamation and state public health guidelines.

“We’ve been diligently preparing to welcome our guests back to Rhythm City Casino Resort. The team has enhanced our already stringent cleaning regimen and placed signage to keep everyone mindful of social distancing and other CDC and Health Department guidelines. We are ready to provide a great experience for our guests in a clean and safe environment,” says Mo Hyder, Rhythm City Casino Resort General Manager.

In Clinton, the Wild Rose Casino will open at 8am and plan to be open 8am to midnight on Sunday through Thursday and 8am to 3am on Friday and Saturday.

“After being closed for 75 days, this feels like a grand opening. The entire Wild Rose team is working hard to welcome back our customers and players,” said Tom Timmons, president and COO of Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Clinton.

The casino will be implementing some measures to keep guests and employees safe. This includes putting dividers between slot machines and encouraging guests and employees to wear masks. Wild Rose will have masks for anyone who wants to wear one. No table games will be operational at the reopening and will be re-evaluated as more guidelines become available.

“Over the past two months, the entire property was deep cleaned inside and out with every surface, nook and cranny scrubbed and sanitized,” Timmons added. “We will continue this diligence after we open. When a guest is done playing a game, the slot system will use proprietary technology tonotify crews that it needs to becleaned and sanitized.”

The Wild Rose Draft Kings Sportsbook and OTB will be open and wagers can also be placed at the kiosks or with the cashier. Also, promotions, special offers, events and concerts are postponed for the time being. Coaches Corner will be open daily 11am to 8pm with tables six feet apart and only parties of 10 or less will be seated. The buffet and salad bar will not be available.

For more information, visit either the Rhythm City Casino Resort website or the Wild Rose Casino & Resort webpage.