Jack Kosakowski, President and CEO of Junior Achievement USA® announced this week that Dougal Nelson, President and CEO of Junior Achievement of the Heartland, Inc. has been nominated for the 2022 Karl Flemke Pioneer Achievement Award. Junior Achievement of the Heartland has been serving young people in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas for 66 years, giving them the skills and mindset to create sustainable businesses, find meaningful employment, and build booming communities.

The Karl Flemke Pioneer Achievement Award is named in honor of Karl Flemke, JA’s National President and CEO from 1982-1994. Flemke took immense pride in the accomplishments of Junior Achievement’s young professionals. He was instrumental in expanding the group’s programs into elementary schools.

This award recognizes considerable achievements and contributions of a first-time Junior Achievement USA Area President with not less than two and not more than six years of service in their current position. The Karl Flemke Pioneer Achievement Award was developed and is presented by the JA Pioneers (JASAN).

“Dougal has provided great leadership and built a culture of trust within the organization. This nomination is a testament of Dougal’s ability to proactively embrace areas of opportunity and growth within the communities we serve and exemplifies his passion for helping young people succeed. He is a selfless leader with amazing vision for our future.” Nick Kremer, Junior Achievement of the Heartland Governing Board Chair.

Nelson is one of five finalists in the nation. His fellow nominees include:

Lori McCleese – Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio, Inc. (Akron/Canton)

Ryan Osborn – Junior Achievement of Central Iowa, Inc. (Des Moines)

Leigh Mansberg – Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South, Inc. (Memphis, TN)

Janie Cook – Junior Achievement of South Texas, Inc. (San Antonio, TX)

An awards committee will meet to determine the recipient of this year’s award. The winner will be announced and recognized in Fort Worth, TX at the National Leadership Conference on July 14.