Local law enforcement officials release statement on the death of George Floyd

Local law enforcement officials released a joint statement on the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The statement, released on Friday, is signed by the Scott and Rock Island County Sheriffs, all the Quad City Police Chiefs as well as the Galesburg Police Chief.
The original statement can be downloaded below.
It states:
The leaders of the Quad Cities Law Enforcement community find the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis deeply disturbing. We collectively believe that all individuals should be treated with dignity and respect. The trust of our communities is something that we can never take for granted. Incidents like this, regardless of where they occur, erode the trust that so many honorable men and women have worked very hard to build and cultivate. We will remain committed to maintaining lasting, positive, and trusting relationships within each of our communities.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of George Floyd.
Sheriff Tim Lane
Scott County Sheriff’s Office
Sheriff Gerald Bustos
Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office
Chief Paul Sikorski
Davenport Police Department
Chief Darren Gault
Moline Police Department
Chief Keith Kimball
Bettendorf Police Department
Chief Jeff VenHuizen
Rock Island Police Department
Chief Jeff Ramsey
East Moline Police Department
Chief Mark VanKlaveren
Silvis Police Department
Chief Shawn Johnson
Milan Police Department
Chief Russell Idle
Galesburg Police Department