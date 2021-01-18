Local leaders celebrate MLK Day and his legacy

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosted its 38th annual memorial service and awards celebration today in Rock Island.

The virtual event featured guest speakers and performances, who all had one mission – to spread a message of unity during a divided time.

King unified the country, and strived for equity as a civil rights activist. In a time of both racial and social division, community leaders say, his message is still important.

The messages that he provided, can provide us guidance moving forward today as we are in incredibly tumultuous and challenging times,” Jerry Jones, the MLK Center director said.

Jones said their celebration today was focused on spreading hope for a brighter future.

“We could do no less, being the namesake organization to the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” he said.

Normally 500 people attend the in-person celebration. This year, Jones hopes the message reaches more people virtually. He says the center plans to stream the event next year to reach more people, even if the celebration is in person.

King’s messaging inspired community leaders like Tracy Singleton to make a difference.

“If you think about everything that Dr. King fought for, it was opportunity. It was equal treatment. It was what is fair for all, not just a few,” Singleton said.

Her organization Well Suited supports young black men in the Quad Cities by hosting events to promote positivity and equality. She wants them to know they matter.

“You are just as valuable as the next person, and you have a chance just like everyone else. We want to help create that for them,” she said.