Local magician finding different ways to entertain while not on stage

A local magician is finding different ways to entertain people during the coronavirus outbreak.

David Casas has been performing magic for 23 years.

“Now I’m just sitting at home,” Casas said.

Which is something a lot of people are doing. But for David Casas, he’s making the most of his time.

“Learning new magic right now.”

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, he’s out of work.

“Well right now I don’t have anything through May,” he said.

And that’s taking a toll on him.

“Been kind of mentally challenging I guess you know because I just feel like I want to be out there working and entertaining people and especially at a time like this when people need their spirits lifted up and stuff, what better way than to make them laugh and you know give them the sense of wonder,” Casas said.

He’s finding alternative ways to entertain people.

“I’ve been trying lately to like record doing magic and then like putting it up on my YouTube channel or you know my Facebook. It’s not the same obviously with that live audience, that energy you get but at least it’s something that you know in this time like I said you can at least put something out there for people to get their mind off stuff and lift their spirits.”