Market Grille inside the Rock Island Hy-Vee store is putting a magical twist on breakfast time this weekend with mind-blowing entertainment.

T.J. Regul, also known as “The Quad City Magician,” will demonstrate his award-winning, close-up magic skills to guests at their tables 7 to 11 a.m. at the Rock Island Hy-Vee, 2930 18th Ave.

Organizers describe this event as a “truly unique experience that you won’t soon forget.”

