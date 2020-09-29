Local man and Blackhawk Fire Chief get rescued from knee deep mud

It seemed like a normal day for Michael Baldwin as he and his friend were in some woods along Asbury Drive in Milan trying to unclog a culvert that was filled with mud.

“All this mud, the silt washed in and we were trying to get that down there with a shovel trying to clean that out and get it unstopped.”

In that process he got stuck in knee deep mud which resulted in the Backhawk Fire Department being called. The rescue was very tough and the Blackhawk Fire Chief even got stuck.

“They had to put me on a stretcher and pull me out with the truck and then the chief was stuck and he had to get on the stretcher too to pull him out and then he reached back and had to pull his boots out.”

It was quite the adventure in the mud and Baldwin says it felt like he was in quicksand. Despite this, Baldwin says the job isn’t done.

“We’re gonna have to get a back out here instead of a shovel. That’s not gonna work.”

Fortunately there were no injuries during the rescue.