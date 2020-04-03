Local man brings joy to people with holiday decorations

Allan Atkinson is a Moline native and has put up holiday decorations for 33 years. He loves to decorate and he got started doing this as a friendly competition with a neighbor.

“33 years ago my neighbor down the street decorated for Christmas and so I started decorating and every year I would look at his house and go I’ll catch you one year, I’ll catch you.”

Eventually that neighbor moved away and Atkinson began decorating for every holiday. His favorite holiday is Halloween because you can get more creative.

“You can fill up your yard with a lot of nonsense and you know people come by and look at that. Some are laughing, some are scared.” Said Atkinson. “I try to mix funny with scared for the kids.”

He has heard on many occasions how much his display during the holidays has cheered people up. One neighbor has even dubbed him as “Mr Sunshine.” Many people drive by throughout the year. Currently he has 42 inflatables for Easter in his yard.

“I’ve gotten letters from people saying they were depressed and they came by and saw this.” Atkinson said. “One of them said she was going to commit suicide and I put up Thanksgiving decorations and that’s why she was depressed because everybody skipped Thanksgiving.”

There is one holiday that Atkinson doesn’t decorate for.

“The only holiday I don’t do is St Patricks Day because I can’t get that much beer up in the yard.”

Atkinson has no plans to stop decorating anytime soon. You can visit his display at 9th street and 12th avenue in Moline.