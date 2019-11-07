Local man gives away his dream to help save his son

Tom Kettering used to look at this bike and see his future.



“I called it my destiny Bike. It was the last bike I’d ever own. I was going to ride out life on this bike,” Kettering said. “I love this. Its what I wanted, the way I wanted, its beautiful.”

But now he sees his sons future.

Dalton Kettering was state champion wrestler, but in 2011 he injured his head at practice.

“When he first was injured, he would have five to eight seizures a day,” Kettering said.

There’s been some progress, but Dalton recently had a nine hour seizure that left him using cane.

And finally after 8 years, they have answers to why.

“This right here is the spec scan of a normal person’s brain at 22. You can get a tight shot of this, this is awesome to us,” Kettering said. “This is Dalton’s electrical system in his brain. And it’s just unbelievably on fire. But they say they can fix it.”

Now they have the thing they wanted the most, hope.

But it isn’t cheap.

And after they spending over 120,000 dollars on medical expenses, what they don’t have is money.

Thats where the bike comes in.

“Somebody actually came up to me and said raffle your bike off,” Kettering said. “And so I was like how can you do that, you know, its so foreign to me. But its all I got to be able to create an infusion of money. And its going to set the table to take that obligation off the table and be able to move on.”

Treatment will take about a year.

That’ll put Dalton on track to live the normal life he so desperatly wants.

And Tom won’t have his beloved bike, but he’ll get to see his son live again.

“I’ll probably just smile, Kettering said. “I’m sorry but its so difficult. It’ll be scary just because of what we’ve seen in the past, but I’ll just smile.”