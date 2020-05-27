1  of  4
Local man recovers from COVID-19, gets heartwarming surprise

A corrections officer who recently recovered from COVID-19 is thankful after a surprise from his co-workers.

Terry Viane works at the Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center.

He tested positive for the coronavirus two months ago. He had pneumonia and a ruptured lung sac while in the hospital.

He was released Thursday.

While he was in the hospital, his co-workers lined the fence of the Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center and FaceTimed him.

“It was heartwarming and encouraging,” Viane said. “It’s nice to know that people are thinking about you.”

Viane said he’s eager to get back to work, but his doctors tell him that won’t happen any time soon.

He’s undergoing physical and occupational therapy to help him regain his strength.

His family started a Facebook fundraiser page to help with his medical costs.

