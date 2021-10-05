Local man recovers from double lung transplant after contracting COVID-19

“I asked the question — I said so there’s no bouncing back from this —he said no there’s not.” 58 year old Randy McIntyre reflects on a moment with his doctor where he learned his lungs were permanently damaged from COVID-19.

“My right side was completely white which is scarring which is you know it was in bad bad shape barely functional and the left one was in no better shape.” McIntyre adds, “I was healthy working going to work every day i was just one of the unfortunate ones who this really tackled.”

It started with his loss of taste and smell, then a cough and difficulty breathing — before things took a turn for the worse.

McIntyre explains when his condition began to become more serious, “The left lung even collapsed when I was in Rock Island after I went into a big coughing fit but you know five chest tubes later then there you go we’re in — we’re heading to Iowa City to see what’s wrong with me.”

Doctor’s described McIntyre’s lungs as looking like shattered glass from all the scarring.

“More like crystallized you know with broken glass that’s all the scarring in it they said it looks like broken glass.” McIntyre said. He then discovered he would be having the first COVID-19 related double lung transplant the University of Iowa hospital has performed to date.

The procedure was a success and McIntyre looks forward to his future with his new set of healthy lungs. McIntyre describes, “After waking up and taking your first breath of air you know that’s that was great.”

McIntyre says he always makes sure to follow COVID-19 safety precautions — he added his friends and family know he always masks up when in public, and is careful about where he visits publicly. As he heals, he plans to continue to listen to advice from medical professionals — which could mean vaccination.

“If you want it get it if you don’t that’s your choice hopefully you stay safe and don’t end up in position I ended up in.” McIntyre said.