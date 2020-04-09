Local man takes Quad Cities on virtual tour on the history of Bix Beiderbecke

Last week Josh Duffee was almost struck by lightning trying to prevent his basement from flooding. Duffee is a musician trying to reinvent himself with a series of music events. He decided to kick off the series with a history of Bix Beiderbecke tour. The reasoning for starting it off with him is because of what an inspiration he was to his own music.

“He’s one of these musicians who influenced me at a young age with his music.” Said Duffee. “What he was doing with cornet and piano playing and is somebody’s music that I was drawn to as a young and upcoming musician. And once I heard the creative idea’s that he was producing, it just made me excited to wanna play music.”

The focus with Bix was to show his history in Davenport. Duffee wanted to find a way for people to be involved while staying safe during the pandemic. In the future he will be performing some music via Facebook Live. The virtual tour started at the house where Bix grew up on Grand Avenue and concluded at his grave along with a lot of area’s that he played at.

“We’re social distancing while doing this because we don’t have a group of people with us so we can just take ourselves out and show everybody the sites because it’s safe to do that with buildings that are still standing where Bix once played back in the 1910’s and the 20’s.”

Duffee visited over 10 sites during the tour and the reaction from the public was great as many viewers tuned in and they all seemed to enjoy the history lesson.

“One guy that said that his father attended Tyler School when we were standing on the hill where the school used to be and I never knew that, but for him he got to see us standing on the grounds of the school.” Duffee said. “So we were bringing up a lot of great memories for people that have been here for the Bix Jazz Festival.”

Up next for Duffee in his music events will be performing some Louie Bellson songs with the drums that Bellson used.