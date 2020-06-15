Local man watches fatal boating accident at the Steel Dam unfold

A fatal boat accident took place at the Steel Dam. The Department of Natural Resources told Local Four that at least one person died from the accident. It happened around 1:30 in the Rock River’s Steel Dam.

Four people were on the boat and two remained on it after the boat flipped. The boat’s engine lost power which caused it to go over the dam. Authorities say that all four people were rescued and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

One man was out and about fishing and saw the entire thing unfold. David Wiggins says that he actually alerted authorities before the boat flipped.

“I made the call before they went over cuz I knew they weren’t gonna get stopped.”

He says that he comes out to fish often, but has never seen anything like this before.

“The motor had stalled and they were oaring trying to keep from going over the edge and I knew they weren’t gonna make it and when it went over the boat actually stayed upright, but then it took on enough water where it flipped it over and that was it.”

Wiggins says that the area can get dangerous as you get close to the roller.

“You can go out there and it’s not deep, but when you get over towards that roller it drops off quite a bit. It’s pretty deep.”

Multiple fire departments were called in to help with the rescue. The condition of the other three passengers is unknown.