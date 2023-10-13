The Rock Island County Health Department finally has a 100-dose supply of Moderna COVID vaccine for those age 12 and older.

The department is offering appointments for the next three Tuesdays: Oct. 17, Oct. 24, and Oct. 31. Walk-in clinics have been suspended because of the limited supply, according to a Friday news release.

Please call 309-794-7080 to make an appointment. The department expects appointments to fill quickly and phone lines to be busy. Please bring your COVID vaccination and insurance cards to your appointment. The clinics are located at the health department, 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island.

“We understand that our clients have a loyalty to the manufacturer of their first dose, which is why we ordered both Pfizer and Moderna,” said Janet Hill, interim administrator at the Rock Island County Health Department.

Federal health officials recommend that people take the first vaccine that is available to them because the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are interchangeable. If the Moderna appointments fill up, please consider making a Friday appointment for Pfizer.

“Our No. 1 goal is to get you protected from the worst of COVID before we get too far into respiratory illness season,” Hill said.

Health officials recommend that everyone age 6 months and older receive both the COVID and flu vaccines. The department’s walk-in flu clinic also continues on Tuesdays through October. You can receive both your flu and COVID vaccines in the same visit. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

COVID vaccines no longer are being provided for free from the federal government. The health department will bill your health insurance. It is the patient’s responsibility to determine coverage with your insurance company with the health department as an authorized site.

Medicare Part B and Illinois Medicaid will pay for the COVID vaccine. RICHD expects that insurance patients will have no out-of-pocket costs, but individual policies could vary.

The health department also has enrolled in programs that will pay for COVID vaccines for those who are underinsured and uninsured. Supplies are limited. Please call 309-794-7080 to make an appointment.

The department also has COVID vaccines for children ages 6 months and older. Appointments for children younger than 12 will be offered on Wednesdays: Pfizer in the morning and Moderna in the afternoon. At this time, the department does not have Moderna doses for children 11 and younger who have private insurance, but they are expected at any time.

For the flu vaccine, there is no out-of-pocket cost to those with Medicare Part B or an Illinois Medicaid or managed care organization card. Most Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Care, Aetna, Cigna, Coventry, Medica, and Humana insurance plans are accepted. Please bring all insurance cards with you to the clinic.

Insurance coverages change frequently, so please check with your insurance carrier to make sure your flu shot is covered. For those not using insurance, the cost is $35. High-dose vaccines for seniors are $66 without insurance. Visa and Mastercard will be accepted.

Both the flu and COVID vaccines also are available at healthcare and pharmacy partners. To find locations and appointment times, visit vaccines.gov.