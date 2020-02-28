Local mother impacted by Colona Baby Pantry

Buying diapers, clothes, and other supplies for a baby gets expensive. It can very tough for families on a tight budget

There is some help available to mothers from the Colona Baby Pantry. It provides some essentials to help parents who might be struggling.



That’s why Phyllis Webb has been organizing The Baby Pantry for the last 15 years. She wants to make sure the babies her community have the essentials.

“Even though some of these girls work part time, and try to get by, but diapers aren’t cheap, and neither is the formula. It’s very expensive,” says Webb.

The last Saturday of every month parents from all over the Quad Cities Area, are invited to the Grace Community Church of the Nazarene in Colona. There they can pick up donated items like toys, clothing, diapers, bottles, and shoes.

Webb says, “Some Saturdays we’ll have 40 girls, some Saturdays we’ll have 5 girls. We are just here to make sure their babies have what they need.”

For mothers like Monica Lothridge The Baby Pantry was able to help her out in her time of need.

“I didn’t get paid maternity leave, and my husband was working and trying to pay all the bills and everything. We were trying to save and buy diapers and everything. Then I found the baby pantry, so it helped with that way,” says Lothridge.

She says she appreciates the support.

“There’s other programs, but a lot of them only give you so much, and then they want something in return. The Colona Baby Pantry on the other hand they’re just like if you need it take it, you’re good,” says Lothridge.

The next event will be held on March 28th from 9:00a.m til Noon.

Organizers of the monthly event say they are always looking for volunteers, and donations.

They can be dropped off at the church located at 507 1st St in Colona. For more information on how you can help visit the Baby Pantry’s Facebook Page.