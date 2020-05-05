Local moving company still helping customers relocate during pandemic

A local moving company is making changes to keep customers safe when they relocate to a new home during the pandemic.

Employees with Two Men and a Truck sanitize the things inside their trucks before and after each move. They also wear gloves and masks.

Danielle Andersen, operations manager, said business has been down.

“Normally around this time we would have hired a good 10 to 20 people,” Andersen said. “We’re still moving and busy but it’s just not to the extent that it was in year’s past.”

Darius Teague, one of the movers, said changes have been made when they go inside people’s homes.

“Make sure we’re keeping our distance, we don’t really shake hands as much,” he said.

He said he’s glad to have a job during this time.

“I don’t know what I would do if I was sitting at home just not doing anything but I feel bad for the people that lost their jobs but I’m just glad that we’re still up and running,” he said.