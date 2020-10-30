Local National Guard soldiers deployed for Operation Spartan Shield

Some 75 soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company and Company B, First of the 171st Aviation Regiment in Davenport, have received deployment orders for Operation Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve in U.S. Central Command.

Soldiers from two detachment units in the Minnesota National Guard also will deploy alongside the Iowa National Guard Soldiers.

Central Command encompasses 27 countries including Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, among others.

The company will depart in early 2021. Its primary mission will be to conduct aviation sustainment operations such as refueling and maintenance in support of U.S. and coalition forces.

The unit most recently was deployed to Afghanistan in 2016 in support of the Global War on Terrorism.

In 2019, soldiers supported the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, during the Exportable Combat Training Capability at Camp Ripley, Minn.

A send-off ceremony will be announced later.