Local Navy Rear Admiral explains why Navy Week is important

ROCK ISLAND — Many around the Quad Cities and the country are celebrating Navy Week. However, some may not realize why it is so valuable to the people in the community and the sailors as well.

Rear Admiral Will Pennington of Wilton, Iowa says it is a learning experience for everyone involved.

“One of the things about Navy week that sometimes isn’t… isn’t quite so obvious, is this is an opportunity for the Navy for us to demonstrate to the local folks where their investment is,” Pennington said. “What their navy is doing for them, but also it is an opportunity for our sailors to learn from the local community. Obviously, I’m bias. I think there is no greater place to live than the Midwestern United States.”

Pennington added, “Many of our sailors that are here there are about 60 or so they are not from the Midwest. So, this will be their first exposure to that.

So what they take from the local community as they go forward in their next operational assignment to represent the United States, they now have the opportunity to be shaped and molded by the unique culture here in the Midwest, that i am very proud to be apart of. “

Pennington grew up in Wilton, Iowa and graduated high school from there as well in 1985. He then went off to the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Pennington has over 30 years of active service.