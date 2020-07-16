Local non-profit conducts search to try and find Breasia Terrell

Volunteers with One Eighty conducted their own search to try to find Breasia Terrell.

About 100 people went through 75 acres of land off of Rockingham Road in Davenport.

Breasia was a part of One Eighty’s basketball team so that’s why this search was important for this group.

“Everyone I’ve talked to that knew her directly have talked about her smile and how happy she was and how talented she was,” said Rusty Boruff, One Eighty’s executive director. “She was very talented young lady and so we’re doing everything we can.”

Nikole Queen, the mother of Hawk Newberry who died at two years old after falling in to the Mississippi River, came out to be a part of the search party.

“When Hawk went missing, the whole community rallied around finding him and we had just hundreds of people just covered in mud that had been searching and I just knew that I had to be a part of it,” Queen said. “I just know what she’s going through and that hollowness that she was talking about that emptiness that you have to fill no matter what you know don’t ever stop, don’t ever give up and I know she won’t and we won’t until she’s found. We just want to see her home.”