Local nonprofit organization to conduct drive-thru open interviews Thursday

Local News
The Handicapped Development Center in Davenport is conducting a drive-thru open interviews event from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 21 as part of their “Hiring HAPPY” recruitment campaign.

Human resources staff will interview applicants immediately after an application has been completed at their 4201 Brady Street location. The nonprofit organization says applicants do not need to leave their vehicles during the interview process, as all safe social distancing measures will be in place.

All employees of the Handicapped Development Center are considered essential. The nonprofit organization says they are recruiting additional workers to be a part of their “essential team” to further help carry out their mission, which is to “provide support to individuals with disabilities and assist them to succeed, achieve, grow and be happy.”

To view all openings or to complete an application online, visit the Handicapped Development Center’s website.

