Local organization awarded grant from Iowa Women’s Foundation

Lead(h)er was among 13 organizations in Iowa that were awarded a 2021 Core Grant from the Iowa Women’s Foundation (IWF).

The grant recipients were announced at IWF’s Annual Luncheon on October 9.

IWF works to improve the lives of Iowa’s women and girls. The grants awarded are given to projects that focus primarily on serving the needs and aspirations of women and girls. Programs must address one or more of the barriers for Iowa women and girls, including employment, child care, housing, education/training, transportation, and mentoring, to be considered for a grant.

Lead(h)er, which serves Scott County, received the grant based on their Strike a Match program which is a mentoring program to help women be successful professionally. It also provides the women with professional networking events, skill-building sessions, and volunteer opportunities.

Women who have gone through the program show greater confidence that helps grow their economic self-sufficiency.

To learn more about Lead(h)er or get involved with the organization, visit their website.