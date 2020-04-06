Local organization continues to serve the vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak

One non-profit’s mission year round is to serve the vulnerable and World Relief is still finding ways to do that during this tough time.

The organization held its monthly food pantry Monday morning. Instead of having families come in to pick out the food, staff members brought it to their cars.

“This time, which is such an uncertain time, we as World Relief, we stand for the vulnerable and so standing for the vulnerable means always making sure that their resources are still there,” said Lindsey Biggs-Spies,enhance employment case manager.

No Niang moved to the U.S. four years ago and received help through World Relief. For the past year, she’s been working with the organization to help others.

“Honestly we don’t really have the knowledge of what it is and how it would affect at first point and many people didn’t have much time to do or buy things and many people struggled so I kind of feel like it’s a great deal and it’s a great thing that they’re doing especially like right now,” Niang said.

Many people are adjusting to the different way of doing things because of the coronavirus.

“During this time, we have to social distance ourselves,” Biggs-Spies said.

For organizations like World Relief, they aren’t stopping helping people.

“It’s a little frustrating sometimes because you can’t go anywhere so you can’t be there for the immediate need,” Biggs-Spies said. “However, I know that I’m doing the right thing and I know that our staff knows that they’re doing the right thing by keeping our social distance, making sure that we’re doing all the precautions because you know this is bigger than us but we have to make sure that we’re doing the right thing to make it not get bigger.”