Local organization inspiring teens to advocate around their community

A local organization inspiring teens to help people around the community is accepting applications for the fall.

Teens for Tomorrow is a philanthropy program through the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

Every year a group of high school students learn about the needs in the community and ways they can help. They give away $10,000 worth of grants to non-profit organizations at the end of the school year.

“Before we interviewed them or before you talked to them, you just see it as oh this is an organization, this is an organization, but then when you really talk to the people that are doing the work and that are working at these organizations and telling you about all the work that they do for all the other people, it really shows you just how much that this money can mean to people,” said Maitreyi Shrikhande, Teens for Tomorrow member.

This program helps prepare high school students for the rest of their lives.

“And one of the best things about youth philanthropy groups is that, if you are involved in your community as a teenager, you’re likely to stay involved in your community, whether it’s the one you grow up in or you move to for your whole life,” said Kelly Thompson, Teens for Tomorrow mentor.

Applications are due June 30. You can apply here.