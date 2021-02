Grocery items are handed out at a drive-thru event in the parking lot of the Islamic Center of the Quad Cities in Moline on Nov. 15, 2020. (Karla Sosa, OurQuadCities.com)

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is reminding the community of its upcoming drive-thru produce giveaway happening this weekend.

“We are conducting yet another free, fresh produce drive to support the QC families during these difficult times,” said the organization in a statement.

Produce will be handed out to the community from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21, in the center’s parking lot at 6005 34th Ave., Moline.

