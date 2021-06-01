Local organizations planning Pride Month celebrations

The start of Pride Month Tuesday has local LGBTQ+ organizations celebrating the importance of the community.

Pride Month happens in June because of The Stonewall Riots in June of 1969 when members of the gay community rioted because of a police raid in New York City.

Clock Inc. and The Project of the Quad Cities are hosting many events this month.

This weekend is Pride at Bass Street Landing. It will be Friday from 6 to 11 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. There will be live music and drag show performances.

Saturday is the family pride event. There will be a youth drag workshop and show Saturday. Anyone interested can sign up here.

There are also pride flags in downtown Rock Island and for the first year in downtown Moline that were donated by Clock Inc.

The Project of the Quad Cities will also be doing free HIV testing at their clinic, along with free COVID-19 vaccination Saturady in partnership with the Rock Island County health department. It will be noon to 5 p.m. and it will be the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.