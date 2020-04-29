Local pet rescue handing out free pet food

1  of  3
King’s Harvest Pet Rescue is teaming up with Purina to hand out dog and cat food to anyone that is in need.

On Monday, May 4, anyone that is struggling to provide food for their pet is welcome to stop by the rescue at 2504 West Central Park Avenue in Davenport from 11:30am to 4:30pm to get free pet food, while supplies last. There is no signing up, just stop by.

Distribution will be in the King’s Harvest Pet Rescue parking lot with workers giving the food directly to people in their cars to practice social distancing.

The pet food is available to anyone, regardless of income level.

Through this distribution of pet food, King’s Harvest Pet Rescue hopes it will help keep companion animals safe and healthy in their homes during this difficult time.

