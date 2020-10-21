Local pizza chain mascot helps area kids have ‘Happy’ Halloween

The mascot of Happy Joe’s is making sure kids in the Quad Cities are putting the “Happy” in “Happy Halloween” this year.

Happy the Dog made an appearance Tuesday evening at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds for the iHeartMedia Quad Cities Halloween Drive-Thru event.

Inspired by the iHeartMedia Quad Cities Halloween Walk, this year’s event was held in a drive-thru fashion due to the pandemic.

Cars lined up on both sides of Locust Street, in front of the fairgrounds.

Happy waved, handed out candy, ice cream tokens and gave high fives to over 3,000 kids in the Quad Cities.

According to Happy Joe’s Owner and Marketing Director Kristel Whitty-Ersan, the event received an “overwhelming turnout” to the point where supplies ran out, and local stores rallied to provide enough bags of candy and coupon offers for everyone.

“The kids were all very excited and so happy!” said Whitty-Ersan.