The City of Morrison and its Police Department have announced that Chief Brian Melton has been honored by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP) by being designated as a Certified Police Chief through the Association’s Police Chief Certification Program. This designation signifies that Chief Melton has met the highest standards of competency and conduct for his profession.

Chief Melton was presented with his certification by Darren Gault, Chief of Police of the City of Moline and Second Vice President of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, on August 8 at the regular meeting of the City Council.

Morrison Police Department Chief Brian Melton (L) received his Certified Police Chief certificate through the Association’s Police Chief Certification Program from Darren Gault, Chief of Police, City of Moline and 2nd Vice President of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (photo: Morrison Police Department)

To be eligible for consideration, candidates must first meet the ILACP’s criteria for experience, education, professional membership and community involvement. In the initial phase of the process, candidates must demonstrate extensive law enforcement experience, including command and executive posts, a solid educational background that includes continuing education and training, as well as active participation in relevant professional and community organizations. After meeting these requirements, they are allowed to proceed with the certification examination, which tests their knowledge of managerial concepts, modern policing concepts, law and leading cases and budgeting principles. Candidates who demonstrate their mastery in these areas then face a panel of their peers, consisting of two active Illinois Police Chiefs and a professor in a university law enforcement program. During the structured interview, the panel questions and evaluates the candidate in the areas of leadership, management, public relations, verbal communication and ethics. Those who successfully complete all phases of the assessment process are granted the distinction of a Certified Police Chief in Illinois. Chief Melton is among a select few Police Chiefs who have been able to meet the stringent requirements of the program since its inception in 1998.

Illinois is the only state in the U.S. that currently offers a Police Chief Certification Program based on an extensive, legally validated examination process. The ILACP, in conjunction with Standard & Associates, Inc., a Chicago-based public safety consulting firm, oversaw a rigorous development and review process that involved police chiefs from across the state. The program recognizes law enforcement professionals who excel in all facets of the police chief function. To maintain certification status, police chiefs must meet ongoing requirements and apply for recertification every five years.